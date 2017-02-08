Tennessee Highway Patrol looks to add body cameras

Oliver Springs Police Chief Kenneth Morgan talks demonstrates how body cameras work. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking to update its video storage system, including equipping its troopers with body cameras, a move that would save troopers time and the agency money.

A Request for Information states that "existing technology is antiquated" and that the THP is near capacity with its current video storage solution.

"Our current system is only an in-car video system. Once you're away from car you don't have that," THP spokesperson Lt. Bill Miller said.

The current in-car video contract expires in September, so Miller says the video system will be replaced whether the THP adds body cameras or not. Miller says most vendors offer package deals that include both body cameras and in-car cameras.

If the agency does add body cameras, the first troopers to be equipped with the cameras would be troopers at weigh stations and on motorcycles.

Several East Tennessee law enforcement agencies already have body cameras. Lenoir City Police Chief Don White says that since purchasing the cameras in 2015, the department has seen improvements in investigations and fewer complaints about officer behavior.

"It is an investment, but I do feel like it's a tool that we can use to reduce liability and protect the city as well as the officers," White said. "As technology changes and we learn more, we get more and this is just another tool we have to make that initial expenditure in our budget to get, then once we get it in place and have it in service, we see the benefits."

In addition to adding body camera, THP is also looking to changing its video storage system from hard drive-based to cloud-based.

With the current system, troopers must drive to one of 89 server locations to transfer data from their cameras. Miller said that by uploading to the cloud, troopers could upload their footage from any location, saving them time and allowing troopers to spend more time on patrol.

"It's not really being good stewards of taxpayers' dollars if they're is newer technology that's cheaper to operate and more efficient," Miller said.

