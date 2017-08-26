THP: Four people dead after crash on Highway 411

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LOUDON COUNTY - Tennessee Highway Patrol says four people have died after a crash on Highway 411 in Loudon County Saturday evening.

The call came down around 7:03 p.m. and Loudon County Sheriff's Office and EMS both responded to the scene, according to Loudon County dispatch.

THP is investigating.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in this car crash.

This story is developing. We'll continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

