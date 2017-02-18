THP trooper arrests man smuggling 12 people from Central America

Tennessee Highway Patrol (Photo: File)

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is crediting one of its troopers for having sharp instincts in taking down a human smuggler earlier this month.

Trooper Jeremy Miller with THP's Interdiction Plus Team made a big bust during a routine traffic stop on February 8th.

After he stopped a minivan on I-40 eastbound in Hickman County for a traffic violation, he discovered driver Bernado Mateo-Lucas did not have a driver's license.

As he questioned him, Miller noticed several people hiding under a blanket in the floor behind the driver's seat, and more movement in the back of the van.

After making a call to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, he discovered Mateo-Lucas' passport was fraudulent and he had a history of smuggling people.

Homeland Security Investigations responded to the scene, taking nine adults and four juveniles into custody. All 13 people were undocumented aliens from various Central American countries traveling from Texas to Nashville.

HSI arrested Mateo-Lucas, who will be referred for federal prosecution i Nashville. Mateo-Lucas is an undocumented alien from Guatemala and has been charged in the past with smuggling.

THP said the four juveniles in custody will be placed in the care of the government.

(© 2017 WBIR)