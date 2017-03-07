THP: Woman crashed after 10 minute pursuit

THP pursued a woman who fled from a traffic stop. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A Clinton woman faces several charges after fleeing from a state trooper during a traffic stop.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the trooper was patrolling on I-640 Tuesday afternoon when he pulled a black Mustang over for going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car pulled over, but the trooper reported it pulled back into traffic as he exited his vehicle.

The trooper pursued the car as it traveled onto I-75, then off at the Merchant's Drive exit. The car struck a pickup truck, but kept going, next turning onto Central Avenue Pike. The trooper followed as the car traveled several side streets, "driving recklessly," and turned back onto Central Avenue Pike towards Broadway.

At the intersection of Dutch Valley Road and Old Broadway, less than ten minutes after the chase started, the driver did not stop and crashed into a pickup truck. The driver got out of the car and ran, but was caught and taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The driver was identified as Stephanie F. Haynes, 30, of Clinton. She was charged with evading, driving on a suspended license, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Haynes received minor injures during the chase. No one else was injured.

