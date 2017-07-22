Three civil rights leaders honored, Knoxville bridges renamed

Three local civil rights and political leaders were honored in the renaming of three bridges Saturday afternoon.

The dedication ceremony was held at the Beck Cultural Center with the Knoxville Representative Rick Staples and members of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators.

The three people honored were Reverend Harold Middlebrooks, Theotis Robinson, and former county commissioner Diane Jordan.

"As people pass through our city, as they travel along and see the names of these living legends, they'll ask question about who they are," Knox County Representative Rick Staples said. "They'll hear really three great stores of services from three great Knoxvillians and three great Tennesseans."

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators also presented a check of $40,000 to the Black Cultural Exchange Center during the ceremony.

"This will help with staff, repairs, and maintenance to get more, procure more unique facts of our history," Staples said.

Rev. Middlebrooks' name will be located at the intersection of N. Gay Street and W. Jackson Avenue.

Diane Jordan's name can be seen on W. Baxter Avenue at the underpass of Interstate I-275.

Theotis Robinson's name will be located over 17th Street from Western Avenue close to the University of Tennessee's campus.

