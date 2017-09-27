Three days after deadly church shooting, Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds first service

After the vigil, Kat Freeman places flowers at the front entrance of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean)

ANTIOCH, TENN. - The carpet has been pulled up from the floor of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Five of its congregants, including the pastor, remain hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Those who aren't hospitalized will attend a funeral Thursday for Melanie Crow, who was killed as she walked out of church Sunday.

But on Wednesday night, they filed into Burnette Chapel’s fellowship hall, the same room where some had waited for hours Sunday afternoon as local police and federal agents combed through evidence left behind when a masked man opened fire, wounding seven and killing one.

Mid-week service went on as it does every Wednesday at 7 p.m., despite the church still awaiting the cleaning of its auditorium and the cluster of reporters that continued to hover.

Catherine Dickerson slipped into the back of the fellowship hall as the room sang "It Is Well With My Soul," a hymn about keeping the faith regardless of hardship.

Dickerson, who was shot in her left thigh Sunday, sang along.

As speakers and prayer leaders took to the front of the room, she rested her leg on a chair and closed her eyes.

"We want to claim the promise that if you're for us, no one can be against us," prayed Scott Sages, Lipscomb University's Vice President for church services, simultaneously quoting scripture.

Dickerson briefly raised her hand toward heaven.

"You, who did not spare your own son, but sent him into the world."

Sages was among those from the community who responded Sunday to New Beautiful Gate Church, a neighboring congregation in Antioch where some victims were reunited with their families.

"We confess that the words of Jesus, 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken us?' have been words we've spoken over the last few days," Sager continued. "We pray, Lord, that you would remind us of your presence."

