Three dogs dead after animal hospital fire

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - The Knoxville fire department says three dogs were killed by a fire at Fannon Animal Hospital on Clinton Highway Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene just after 6:00 a.m., where they found heavy smoke billowing from the hospital.

The business was not open, and no people were present. The dogs stayed at the hospital overnight Friday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

