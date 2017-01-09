Three Tennessee puppies to star in Puppy Bowl XIII

Lucky, a three-legged terrier mix from Middle Tennessee's Operation Education Animal Rescue, will compete in this year's Puppy Bowl (Photo: Animal Planet)

Three of Middle Tennessee's own will be starring in this year's annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

Tucker, a 16-week-old Australian shepherd mix that has since been adopted from the Williamson County Animal Center, will be appearing on Team Fluff during Puppy Bowl XIII on Feb. 5.

Tucker will be joined by two others, Lucky, a 16-week-old three-legged Terrier mix and Daphne, a 19-week-old pit bull, from Rutherford County-based Operation Education Animal Rescue.

"This is the third year that a puppy from WCAC has been featured in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl," shelter director Laura Chavarria said in a statement. "We are delighted to be participating again."





Tucker and Lucky will help Team Fluff take on Daphne and Team Ruff in this year's Puppy Bowl as the two teams compete for the inaugural "Petco Lombarky Trophy," a play on the Super Bowl's Lombardi Trophy.

According to a Facebook post from Operation Education Animal Rescue, Daphne and Lucky were selected out of a larger group of puppies the center submitted. Despite Lucky missing one of her front legs, she was still selected to participate.

"Lucky didn't let her handicap slow her down at all," the Facebook post said. "She showed that she was destined for glory by running circles around the 4-leggers."

Staff with the Williamson County Animal Shelter submitted audition tapes in September and later traveled to New York for a taping session.





"It’s an honor to be selected," Chavarria said. "And it raises awareness and recognition for shelters and rescue groups across the United States."

Chavarria said Tucker has already been adopted by a family.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet at 1 p.m. Feb 5. More information can be found at AnimalPlanet.com/PuppyBowl.

