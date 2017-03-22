Three Tennessee Republicans on the fence about Obamacare repeal bill

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (Photo: Helen Comer, Gannett Tennessee)

WASHINGTON - With a vote just hours away, three Tennessee Republicans in the U.S. House remained on the fence Wednesday about whether they would support a GOP bill to repeal the healthcare reforms put in place seven years ago under then-President Barack Obama.

Reps. Scott DesJarlais, Marsha Blackburn and David Kustoff all indicated they are undecided about the bill.

DesJarlais, a physician from South Pittsburg, is leaning toward voting no because the GOP plan, known as the American Health Care Act, doesn’t do enough to bring down insurance premiums in the short term and doesn’t remove enough of the mandates enacted under Obama, said his spokesman, Brendan Thomas.

Blackburn, of Brentwood, said Republicans are still working to make more “conservative and patient-centered changes” to the legislation.

“We are still working through this process,” she said. “Amendments are being offered, and I’m taking everything into consideration.”

Kustoff, of Germantown, said the Obama reforms are collapsing and that “doing nothing is not an option.” But his spokeswoman, Casey Black, said he won’t decide whether to support the GOP plan until it clears the House Rules Committee and he sees the final version.

House GOP leaders scrambled Wednesday to line up enough votes to pass the bill in the face of resistance from some conservative Republicans, who argue the legislation doesn’t go far enough in scaling back the Obama reforms enacted under Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare.

Republican leaders already have made several changes to appease the bill’s GOP critics. The changes include allowing states to require some Medicaid recipients to work. States could also receive Medicaid funding as a block grant, which wouldn’t increase with enrollment but comes with more spending flexibility.

The modified version also speeds up the GOP’s repeal of the tax hikes the Affordable Care Act imposed on the wealthy, sectors of the health care industry and others to pay for the 2010 law’s expansion of insurance.

Four Tennessee Republicans – Phil Roe of Johnson City, John J. Duncan Jr. of Knoxville, Chuck Fleischmann of Ooltewah and Diane Black of Gallatin – all said they would vote for the bill, which has the backing of President Donald Trump.

“This bill has been years in the making in response to the repeated failed promises of Obamacare, and I am proud to support it,” Roe said. “As an OBGYN for over 30 years, I ran for Congress because I wanted to ensure Tennesseans have access to the quality health care they deserve. There are too many first-class people receiving second-class health care, and this plan will dismantle Obamacare and replace it with patient-centered reforms.”

Duncan said that while the GOP plan is far from perfect and more steps should be taken to reduce the federal government’s role in healthcare, “I support the bill because it's a move in a different and better direction than the nightmare of Obamacare.”

The two Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation – Steve Cohen of Memphis and Jim Cooper of Nashville – plan to vote against the GOP plan, which Democrats have mocked as Trumpcare.

“Trumpcare will force lower and middle-income Americans to pay more for less coverage while the wealthiest Americans receive huge tax breaks,” Cohen said. “…. Americans deserve better than this poorly-thought-out legislation.”

Cooper said, “We should be fixing the problems in Obamacare, not hurting millions of Americans with this plan."

