Tiny turtle recovers in style at Zoo Knoxville, gets prosthetic mask

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 11:27 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

KNOXVILLE -

 

A tiny turtle at Zoo Knoxville can now live an easier life... in style!

The zoo has fitted one of its turtles, Patches, with a prosthetic mask.

Veterinarians at the UT College of Veterinary Medicine created a 3D printed resin plate to cover a hole in her nostril from infection. 

Patches is a black-breasted leaf turtle. Veterinarians said they screwed the plate on and hope to make eating easier for the turtle.

