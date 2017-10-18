Tiny turtle recovers in style at Zoo Knoxville, gets prosthetic mask

Zoo Knoxville turtle gets a prosthetic mask. (Photo: Hoar, Lauren, Custom)

KNOXVILLE -

A tiny turtle at Zoo Knoxville can now live an easier life... in style!

The zoo has fitted one of its turtles, Patches, with a prosthetic mask.

Veterinarians at the UT College of Veterinary Medicine created a 3D printed resin plate to cover a hole in her nostril from infection.

Patches is a black-breasted leaf turtle. Veterinarians said they screwed the plate on and hope to make eating easier for the turtle.

© 2017 WBIR.COM