Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk donates $1 million to Houston flood relief efforts

NASHVILLE - Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk couldn’t just stand by and watch her hometown of Houston suffer after Hurricane Harvey.

So she decided to step up.

Strunk announced Tuesday afternoon that she is donating $1 million dollars to Houston flooding relief efforts started by J.J. Watt.

“The flooding and devastation to the Houston area has been painful to watch,” Strunk said in a news release announcing her donation. “As a native to the area, I have been so encouraged to see how the locals and the nation as a whole have come together to help one another.”

“The NFL, at the end of the day, is a family that helps one another in times of need.”

This donation will be in addition to the $25,000 the Titans Foundation donated the Red Cross over the weekend.

Watt’s YouCaring drive, which Strunk’s donation is to, has been attracting major attention with donations from celebrities, NFL fans and caring individuals alike. As of Tuesday night, the drive had raised over $4.6 million.

“J.J. has created a dynamic where boots will be on the ground with immediate aid to those who need it. The Titans want to be a part of his effort to help the Houston community as it rebuilds,” Strunk said in the release. “I talked with him earlier today and he was very appreciative. We discussed his plans and I know he is determined to help as many people as he can.”

Houston was submerged after Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 48 inches of rain on the area, causing the rivers to rise to unheard of levels. Rain is expected to continue falling through Friday making it unclear the full impact the storm will have on Houston.

