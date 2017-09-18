TN 911 dispatchers travel to Florida to help with Irma relief

Photo: file

A team of Tennessee 911 dispatchers are headed to Florida to help first responders following Hurricane Irma.

The team of six from Hamilton County left Chattanooga Monday for Naples for the week-long operation.

State emergency officials said the dispatchers will provide some relief to Florida dispatchers.

“We continue to be reminded of the critical needs Florida officials are still trying to address a week after Irma’s impact,” Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan said.

TEMA is coordinating all deployments for out-of-state hurricane recovery through EMAC.

