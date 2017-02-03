TN lawmakers push for medical marijuana bill

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Two state lawmakers are pushing to legalize medical marijuana in the State of Tennessee.

Rep. Jeremy Faison and Sen. Steve Dickerson plan to file a medical marijuana bill by Monday or Tuesday.

"The greater good from the use of this plant far outweighs the potential negatives of the plant," Faison told WBIR 10News.

He has no doubts medical marijuana works, and works well for patients dealing with cancer, PTSD, pain or seizures like 3-year-old Josie Mathes.

"I saw the wonders that it could do for her little body and then I went out and visited people in Colorado who left my district, who left the state of Tennessee to seek this plant because modern medicine had failed them," Faison said.

Josie's mother Stacie is hopeful the bill will be passed because her daughter's well being depends on it.

Josie, who suffers from infantile spasms and intractable epilepsy, needs higher doses of THC to help calm her seizures. She already takes CBD oil but according to her mother, it's not enough.

"That’s our goal is to be able to allow her for more THC better seizure control and see her development bloom even more," Mathes said.

She added that they are saving the State of Tennessee roughly $20,000 a month by not taking the ineffective medications Josie was on before.

"I think justifiably that just goes to show what CBD alone has done for her. Can we imagine what would happen when we have other cannabinoids involved?" Mathes asked.

She wants others to know this bill wouldn't allow people to grow their own marijuana, it would be regulated.

"Let us have the ability to treat our children and our adult parents. Let us treat ourselves with options that work best for us," Mathes said.

