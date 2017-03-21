TN Supreme Court justice advocates for Help4TN

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee speaks about Help4TN Day at the University of Tennessee College of Law. March 21, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

A Tennessee Supreme Court Justice visited the University of Tennessee law school to advocate for free legal help on Tuesday.

Justice Sharon Lee's visit was part of a statewide event called Help4TN Day. Help4TN Day is April 1, and legal educational events are scheduled across the state from mid-March through mid-April.

Lee said it's a goal for the state Supreme Court to make sure everyone has access to an attorney.

"If you're charged with a crime, you're appointed a lawyer. But if you have a civil need, you do not have a right to an attorney in most situations. so we've asked lawyers in Tennessee to step up and give up their time and their resources to help people who are in need," Lee said.

Last year, attorneys in Tennessee performed what would add up to $100 million in pro bono work for those in need.

You can find a list of Help4TN Day events at www.justiceforalltn.com.

© 2017 WBIR.COM