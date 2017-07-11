TN Valley Coalition, Century Harvest Farms teach families to pick food

GREENBACK - Linda Roberts spent Tuesday morning picking produce for her family, and to help Century Harvest Farms in Greenback.

"It's the four of us," said Roberts. "I like just being in the sun," said Roberts.

She's part of the One for One program—a partnership that helps limited resource families get food.

Of the produce she picks, half goes to her family, half to the farm.

"Oh I love green beans," said Roberts. "Tomatoes I don't like, but my parents like them so I thought I'd get them a couple."

The Tennesssee Valley Coalition for the Homeless partnered with the farm to help Linda's family and others.

"Rural food insecurity is real," said Project Manager Jen Patterson. "By creating this program, we're allowing people to be empowered."

The program gives people confidence in their work ethic.

"I would be lost without what I've learned, for sure," said Roberts. "It's saved my life really."

Once Linda gets that food, she learns to cook it through the program.

"We've found that most of the people who come out and pick feel much better and are eating healthier foods," said owner of Century Harvest Farms, Chris Burger. "They're getting good exercise and they're simply increasing their wellness."

That complete approach—from picking to eating--brings out the best in everybody.

"Together, we collectively can begin to change the face of what our region looks like for those that are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless," said COO of the Tennessee Valley Coalition for Homelessness, Stanley Taylor.

The Tennessee Valley Coalition for Homelessness received the money for the 3-month program from the Trinity Foundation.

If it's successful, it hopes to expand it to the 12 counties it serves.

