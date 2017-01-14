Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, more to perform during Trump inaugural events

Members of the country music community continue to step up to support President-elect Donald Trump.

Lee Greenwood, who has previously sang during inaugural ceremony events for Republican presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, will perform for Trump’s "Make America Great Again!" Welcome Celebration on Thursday.

The concert is part of the inaugural ceremony festivities. Other participants in the event with Nashville ties include Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and a trio of '90s country band singers — Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Richie McDonald of Lonestar.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lincoln Memorial and also will include remarks from

Trump and appearances from Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys and RaviDrums.

In addition to the "Make America Great Again!" Welcome Celebration, country singers also have been tapped to perform at various other inaugural events.

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers will perform at the Black Tie & Boots 2017 Inaugural Ball on Thursday at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Big & Rich will headline Great America Alliance's Inaugural Gala, also on Thursday. Darryl Worley will sing at the Great American Inaugural Ball, which is set for Jan. 20 at the MGM National Harbor Hotel, and Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox will join songwriters Neil Thrasher and Wendell Mobley to sing at The Veterans Ball on Jan. 20 at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Tennessean