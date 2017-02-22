Photo courtesy of Toddy's

The Back Door Tavern, a favorite watering hole of professionals and working stiffs alike, is closing its doors.

The longtime Bearden bar, known more commonly for years as Toddy's, expected to pour its very last beer early Thursday.

Owner Barry Cook opened the place at 4951 Kingston Pike with his brother, John, in the 1980s - so long ago that he can't remember exactly what year it began.

"It's time to pull out while the pullin's good," he told 10News on Wednesday night. "I met a lot of nice people there."

Cook turns 64 next month. A lung transplant patient who is happy to breathe with the one good lung he's got, Cook said he wanted to spend the rest of his days relaxing and doing whatever he likes.

"Shoot, I am worn out," he said.

The tavern was a classic joint where you could shoot pool, hang out, write a message on the wall or just sip your brew. On warm weather days, patrons enjoyed stepping out back for a cold one on the porch.

Back in the 1990s, you might run into Peyton Manning at Toddy's. On any given afternoon, you were sure to see lawyers and other guys in ties as well as students and members of the blue-collar set.

Toddy's name comes from a nickname given to Cook's dad, Ted - "All legs and no body" - when he played basketball in the early 1940s for the University of Tennessee, according to Barry Cook.

Barry Cook bought out John Cook's share of the place about 10 years ago, he said, and John Cook focused on the liquor store part of the business a few doors down.

With his newfound time off, Cook said he and his wife Cathy are looking forward to seeing Deana Carter next week at the City Winery in Nashville. Carter once worked for him, he said.

The owner says he's grateful that the place provided him and his family with a living for so many years.

He also knows it means a lot to many generations of Knoxvillians.

"You wouldn't believe how many people met there and ended up getting married," Cook said.

That's a fact about which he's very, very proud.

(© 2017 WBIR)