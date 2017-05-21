Top movies at the box office: May 21

(Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

Movie guy Will Meyer reviewed the following three movies at the box office on May 21.

Alien: Covenant is the 6th installment in the Alien franchise, and the 3rd installment directed by Ridley Scott. He brought us the groundbreaking original in 1979, but jumped ship until 2012, when he returned with Prometheus, an ambitious but ultimately disappointing entry. Still, there was much to like about Prometheus: stunning visuals, thought-provoking questions, and strong performances from talented actors.

Covenant gets back to its monster-movie roots, spending most of its time trying to thrill and terrify its audience. Both the good and the bad of Prometheus finds its way into Covenant, but overall, this is a much leaner, cleaner, and more satisfying chapter in the series.

Verdict: 3 out of 4 stars

Many filmmakers have attempted to bring the Arthurian Legend to the screen, and very few have fared well. The latest to step up to the plate is Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes). He swings. He misses.

Here, Ritchie has made about three different movies in one. He’s tried to marry a traditional King Arthur movie with a fast-talking, energetic, jokey Guy Ritchie gangster movie, as well as a loud, CGI-filled action summer blockbuster. Story, character, and most everything else of value plays second fiddle to Guy Ritchie’s tired gimmickry. It’s rarely coherent, and never compelling.

Verdict: 1 out of 4 stars

Richard Gere gives one of the best performances of his career in a movie that’s as strange and amusing as its title.

Gere plays a down-on-his-luck fixer who spends his time trying to befriend important people and connect them with other important people. Norman is a liar, a moron, and an opportunist, but he’s also a well-meaning sweetheart who would lay down his life for his fellow man. He’s infuriating, annoying, charming, and pitiful.

It’s a fascinating, hilarious, and surprising movie about what happens after your dreams come true. It’s also a dream of a role for an actor, and Richard Gere grabs the bull by the horns.

Verdict: 3 out of 4 stars

