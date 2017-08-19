Tournament honors fallen Maryville officer, Henley Bridge lit in blue

The Henley Street Bridge was lit in blue Saturday night. (Photo: WBIR)

A Maryville baseball park was filled with people Saturday morning to honor a fallen police officer.

Officer Kenny Moats was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 25, 2017. As the anniversary of his death approaches, Smoky Mountain Athletics hosted a baseball tournament in his honor.

(Photo: WBIR)

In Knoxville, dozens of people came out to the Henley Street Bridge for the 'Stand With Law Enforcement and First Responders' event.

People showed up to not only support law enforcement but to honor Moats and Kolton Hessman, a 3-year-old boy who died after a battle with congenital heart disease earlier this year. The young boy had dreamed of becoming a police officer.

Kolton Hessman, 3, dressed as a police officer for Halloween. (Photo: WBIR)

Kolton's passion for law enforcement inspired first responders across the country.

"He would hold every single badge, he'd want to open every package. And he would just always give a high five or a thumbs up anytime these officers who came in to visit him. You know, that's what his passion was," Kolton's Father Grant Hessman said.

The event also served as a welcome party for the Police Unity riders.

The group rode bikes to Washington, D.C. to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty including Maryville officer Kenny Moats.

The Henley Street Bridge was lit in blue Saturday night to honor Law Enforcement and First Responders.

Mayor Rogero sent out a tweet announcing that decision and asking people to pray for all fallen and injured officers in Florida and Pennsylvania.

