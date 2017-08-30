Tow To Go preventing drunk driving over Labor Day weekend

Image courtesy Getty Images (Photo: Adam Gault)

KNOXVILLE - As Americans gear up to celebrate Labor Day weekend, AAA and Budweiser want to make sure you get home safely.

People looking to have a few drinks should find a designated driver, stay where they're celebrating, or arrange another form of safe of transportation.

For those that did not plan ahead and need the Tow To Go program, it is available Friday, Sept. 1 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5.

You must call Tow-To-Go from a Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nevada, Iowa, North Dakota, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

The number to put in your phone is: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Tow-To-Go provides a local ride to a safe location within 10 miles. The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home for free.

You do not need to be an AAA member to use the service.

For more information, visit www.AAA.com/TowtoGo.

