Tractor-trailer fire prompts shutdown on northbound I-81 in Greene County

Photo: Mark Nagi, TDOT

Drivers on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County will face a detour Tuesday night while state officials address a tractor-trailer fire along the roadside.

Mark Nagi, of the Tennessee Department of Transportation's District 1, said crews were letting the fire burn until it can be extinguished.

The interstate is closed at mile marker 33 in Greene County. Look for detours that will likely last several hours while that section of the interstate is closed.

In the meantime, they are putting in detours to redirect northbound traffic.

Nagi has not indicated that anyone was hurt in the blaze.

I-81 is a main north-south corridor from Jefferson County to the Tri-Cities and Virginia.

WBIR will update you as more information becomes available Tuesday night.

© 2017 WBIR.COM