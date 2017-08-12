KNOXVILLE - UPDATED: Knoxville Police say I-40 West at Hall of Fame is down to one lane due to a tractor trailer crash. They plan on reopening all lanes around noon.
PREVIOUS: KFD tweeted this morning that they are working a tractor-trailer wreck on I-40 West near Broadway. They say to avoid the area because there are heavy delays.
