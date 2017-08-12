WBIR
Close

UPDATE: All lanes should reopen by noon after tractor-trailer wreck on I-40 West

Leslie Ackerson, WBIR 9:56 AM. EDT August 12, 2017

KNOXVILLE - UPDATED: Knoxville Police say I-40 West at Hall of Fame is down to one lane due to a tractor trailer crash. They plan on reopening all lanes around noon.

 

 

PREVIOUS: KFD tweeted this morning that they are working a tractor-trailer wreck on I-40 West near Broadway. They say to avoid the area because there are heavy delays.

Stay updated on WBIR as we learn more details.

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories