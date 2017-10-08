Traveling Vietnam memorial 'Wall That Heals' leaves its mark in East Tennessee

Hundreds of East Tennesseans made a visit to the half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall before it was packed up for its next journey Sunday afternoon.

The wall featured the names of 58,000 Americans who lost their lives in Vietnam. More than 1,200 of those people are from Tennessee.





The memorial provided many with an opportunity to honor the veterans who fought and died during the Vietnam War and see how many people sacrificed themselves for the country.

The memorial is also known as the Wall That Heals as it travels to hundreds of towns in the U.S., spreading its healing legacy across the country.

The "Wall That Heals" has left its mark in Knoxville after this week.

Lieutenant Governor of Tennessee Randy McNally made a stop to visit the wall.

Visited Wall That Heals in Knoxville. Important remembrance of 58,318 Americans who died in Vietnam. May they have eternal life w/ our Lord. pic.twitter.com/uHGJCeTqBT — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) October 8, 2017

The Jefferson City Police Department honored the Vietnam veterans by helping escort the truck through town.

Former interim Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas also made a visit to the "Wall That Heals".

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett was at the opening ceremony the day the wall was set up.

It is my honor to help host The Wall That Heals in Knox County. A 1/2 scale replica of @VVMF. #WelcomeHome #KnoxWall pic.twitter.com/Ud37FokJIP — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 5, 2017

