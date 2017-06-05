Tree falls on Spur, causing crash

Courtesy: Julie Smith (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - At least one tree fell on the Spur part of Parkway, causing a crash that injured one person.

Dana Soehn of Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a tree struck a Kia Sportage carrying two people around 1 p.m. Monday. It happened between the Wiley Oakley Crossover Bridge and the tunnel exiting Gatlinburg. The two were traveling northbound on the Spur.

Courtesy: Julie Smith (Photo: WBIR)

Soehn said the driver was transported to LeConte Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was not injured.

Julie Smith, who was at the wreck, said it appeared multiple trees had fallen on the same road.





© 2017 WBIR.COM