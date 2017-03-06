Trial begins for woman accused of handcuffing, burning teens

(Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

The trial began Monday for a West Knox County woman accused of abusing two children in 2013.

Jessica Cox is accused of handcuffing two teenage boys to the kitchen cabinets, burning them with cigarettes and hitting the tops of their feet with a rubber mallet. The two boys lived with Cox and their biological father in West Knox County.

Cox was charged with child abuse and aggravated child neglect after the two boys, then ages 14 and 16, showed up at Farragut High School handcuffed together early one morning in spring 2013.

A jury for her trial was chosen Monday morning, and opening arguments began Monday afternoon, according to the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk's Office.

