Truck carrying ammonium nitrate crashes, blocks SR 63 in Scott County

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 11:56 AM. EDT June 12, 2017

SCOTT COUNTY - A crash involving a large truck hauling ammonium nitrate has blocked State Route 63 at Anadell Road in Scott County. 

TDOT said the truck was leaking diesel fuel and SR 63 in Scott County will remain closed or hours to come.

10News will update this story as more information becomes available. 

 

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound, the nitrate salt of the ammonium cation. It is a white crystal solid and is highly soluble in water.

