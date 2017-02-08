Truck crashes into Alcoa tanning salon

Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon when a truck crashed into an Alcoa tanning salon, police confirmed to 10News.
It happened around 2 p.m. at Endless Tan on Louisville Road.
According to the Alcoa Police Department, officers believe a medical condition contributed to the crash.
Someone inside a tanning booth at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries, police said. That person, along with the driver, and a bystander who rushed in to help the driver, were all transported to the hospital for treatment.
