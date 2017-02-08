WBIR
Truck crashes into Alcoa tanning salon

WBIR 3:11 PM. EST February 08, 2017

Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon when a truck crashed into an Alcoa tanning salon, police confirmed to 10News. 

It happened around 2 p.m. at Endless Tan on Louisville Road. 

According to the Alcoa Police Department, officers believe a medical condition contributed to the crash. 

Someone inside a tanning booth at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries, police said. That person, along with the driver, and a bystander who rushed in to help the driver, were all transported to the hospital for treatment. 


