Truck crashes into Alcoa tanning salon

Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon when a truck crashed into an Alcoa tanning salon, police confirmed to 10News.

It happened around 2 p.m. at Endless Tan on Louisville Road.

According to the Alcoa Police Department, officers believe a medical condition contributed to the crash.

Someone inside a tanning booth at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries, police said. That person, along with the driver, and a bystander who rushed in to help the driver, were all transported to the hospital for treatment.





