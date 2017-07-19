Truck fire shuts down I-40 West in Knox County

A truck on fire shut down lanes of I-40 on Wednesday night.

KNOXVILLE - A cargo truck fire shut down Interstate 40 West in East Knox County Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. at the Midway Road exit. The fire shut down the entire Westbound side of the interstate. Eastbound lanes were not affected.

I-40 West at MM 402 (Midway Road) in Knox Co. is closed due to a tractor trailer fire. Traffic diverted down off ramp and back on I-40 West. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 20, 2017

Traffic is being diverted down the off ramp and back onto the interstate.

Knoxville Fire crews were on the scene around 11 p.m.

TDOT estimated the lanes would reopen by midnight.

© 2017 WBIR.COM