Truck fire shuts down I-40 West in Knox County

July 19, 2017: Truck fire on I-40 westbound near the Midway Road exit.

WBIR 11:49 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

KNOXVILLE - A cargo truck fire shut down Interstate 40 West in East Knox County Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. at the Midway Road exit. The fire shut down the entire Westbound side of the interstate. Eastbound lanes were not affected.

 

 

Traffic is being diverted down the off ramp and back onto the interstate.

Knoxville Fire crews were on the scene around 11 p.m.

TDOT estimated the lanes would reopen by midnight.

