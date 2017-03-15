Trump blasts judge's travel ban halt in Nashville speech

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Nashville. (Photo: Larry McCormack, The Tennessean)

President Donald Trump took the stage Wednesday night at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium to raucous cheers from a crowd that stood in the cold for hours to see him.

He proceeded to tout his accomplishments and he slammed a judge's decision just moments before to halt his executive order banning travel from six Muslim majority nations. He also addressed repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Meanwhile, Trump's speech was delayed as hundreds of supporters remained outside waiting to get in and others protested a president who was overwhelmingly supported by the majority of Tennesseans but continues to face scrutiny in Nashville and nationwide for many of his policies.

Although it was anticipated Trump would discuss his plans for the future of health care in America, he devoted the first 25 minutes to the same campaign rhetoric that led to his election.

He said he’s done more than any other president at this point in the presidency, naming what he considers his early crowning achievements:

Pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership

Promoting the construction of the Dakota pipeline

Touting improving job numbers

Progressing with plans to build the border wall

Deregulation

“And we have just gotten started," Trump said. "Wait to you see what’s coming, folks.”

Trump also made his case for a travel ban that a federal judge in Hawaii halted moments before the president took the stage. To huge cheers, Trump mentioned his executive order that would have banned travel by many from six majority Muslim countries.

“Let me give you the bad, the sad news. Moments ago, I learned that a district judge in Hawaii — part of the much overturned 9th Circuit Court — and I have to be nice, otherwise I’ll be criticized …,” Trump said, calling the media among “the most dishonest people in the world.”

“A judge has just blocked our executive order on travel and refugees coming in to our country from certain countries," he said. "The order blocked was a watered-down version of the first order.”

Before the speech, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the president would talk about why he supports congressional Republicans' controversial plan to make drastic changes to the country's health care system.

The president arrived at the auditorium after a visit to The Hermitage, where he paid homage to former President Andrew Jackson. At The Hermitage, the president also met with about 100 state lawmakers, mostly Republicans, and laid a wreath in honor of Jackson's 250th birthday.

Among those to also flew with Trump were U.S. Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, both Tennessee Republicans, as well as U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. Also on board are chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, spokeswoman Hope Hicks, press secretary Sean Spicer and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner

Mark Halperin and staff for the Showtime show "The Circus" were also on board.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and his wife Crissy greeted the president when his disembarked Air Force One.

Hours before the speech, Blanca Kiely stood near the stage in Municipal Auditorium. Kiely, who will turn 86 next month and said she immigrated to the United States from Colombia in 1954, is confident Trump will change the course of a country she believes is headed in the wrong direction.

“I really think that we have been given a chance to make America great again. I really think, because we can see the difference: when we came in ’54, it was such a beautiful, great place. And we have seen it go down, down, down. We have a second chance to raise it up," Kiely said.

Herself an immigrant, Kiely said it's important for Trump to promote policies that stress legal immigration.

“I think he’s on the right track. We want everyone to come, but we want them to come here legally. Legally: that’s a little word that everybody forgets," Kiely said.

It's anticipated Trump will discuss health care and school choice policies. But observers should expect the president to address anything from his own campaign victory to his tax returns, and an array of other issues, as the president continues his nationwide swing of rallies reminiscent of the months leading up to Trump winning the White House.

Health care

Trump's speech in Wednesday comes at a precarious time for both the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and the president's new ban on travel from six majority Muslim countries.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office analysis of the American Health Care Act states 14 million fewer people would have health care under the plan by 2018, with 24 million fewer people having coverage by 2024. Although Trump cabinet members and House Republicans are pushing back against the figures, a report explained by Politico as an analysis of the health care plan by the White House states even more people would lose coverage.

Spicer pushed back on that, saying in a Tweet that the report was an anticipation of the CBO report and not an "analysis."

U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., is not attending the speech because as chairman of the House Budget Committee she's preparing to mark up, or examine, the American Health Care Act in committee Thursday.

"Tennessee is ground zero for the damage of Obamacare, and it is fitting that President Trump would come here to talk about the urgent need to bring relief from this failed law,” Black said in an emailed statement Wednesday morning.

“I regret that I will not be able to join the President this evening, as I will instead be preparing for tomorrow’s House Budget Committee markup of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, but I have been fortunate to meet with him twice within the last week and I know that he shares House Republicans’ commitment to patient-centered reforms."

Trump's new travel ban

As national Republican's attempt to wrangle support for the health care proposal, attorneys general in five states have mounted legal challenges to what critics have called the president's new Muslim ban.

The ban, which was set to take effect Thursday, is different from president's first executive order, which halted the U.S. refugee resettlement program, barred travel from seven majority Muslim countries and appeared to grant more protections to Christians coming from some of these countries.

However, less than an hour before Trump took the stage in Nashville a federal judge in Hawaii ordered a temporary halt of the ban, according to USA TODAY.

The new ban would bar travel visas for people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya and temporarily halts the U.S. refugee resettlement program, according to USA TODAY. Attorneys general in Washington, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon still believe the ban is unconstitutional.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has essentially extricated himself from the refugee debate in the state, saying he would not sue the federal government to stop resettlements even though state lawmakers — chiefly Republicans — wanted him to do so. Although Haslam has said he trusts the federal vetting program that is in place, GOP lawmakers working with private legal counsel sued the federal government Monday asking for a temporary halt to any new refugees coming in to Tennessee.

