Trump nominates Doug Overbey to be U.S. Attorney

President Donald Trump has nominated state Sen. Doug Overbey, of Maryville, to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
Overbey, a Republican, is a three-term state senator and chair of the state ethics committee.
Overbey is a senior partner and co-founder of the Robertson Overbey law firm in Knoxville. He received a bachelor's degree from Carson-Newman College in 1976, and received a law degree from the University of Tennessee in 1979.
He represents Blount and Sevier counties in the Tennessee General Assembly.
The White House announced the nomination in a news release Friday.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs