Trump nominates Doug Overbey to be U.S. Attorney

State Sen. Doug Overby, R-Maryville. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

President Donald Trump has nominated state Sen. Doug Overbey, of Maryville, to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Overbey, a Republican, is a three-term state senator and chair of the state ethics committee.

Overbey is a senior partner and co-founder of the Robertson Overbey law firm in Knoxville. He received a bachelor's degree from Carson-Newman College in 1976, and received a law degree from the University of Tennessee in 1979.

He represents Blount and Sevier counties in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The White House announced the nomination in a news release Friday.

