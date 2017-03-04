Trump supporters rally at Legislative Plaza in Nashville

NASHVILLE - More than 1,000 people turned out for a Spirit of America rally to support President Donald Trump Saturday at Legislative Plaza, which was met with some counter protesters.

"We are all Americans, we need to come together," said Richard Saunders of Robertson County, a Trump supporter holding a sign that read 'stop calling me a racist: You don't even know me.' "Anyone who disagrees with you, they throw this word around. Accusing someone of being a racist does not make them a racist."

An estimated 1,200-1,500 attended the rally. Most listened to the series of speakers.that included State Rep. Glen Casada, Sen. Mae Beavers.and founder of The Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft on the schedule.

"If the intent is not peaceful this is not the event for you," said Mark Skoda on the stage.

Standing room now only in Nashville #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/kucacjQEG7 — Amy Howell (@HowellMarketing) March 4, 2017

Protesters against Trump on the road at the bottom of the plaza drew some back and forth, and there was a considerable police presence. There was some push from protesters against Trump to get in the crowd, which police stopped according to co-organizer Steve Gill.

Many brought patriotic and pro-Trump signs and some even came in costume.

"This represents nothing but hate against my friends, against people that are vulnerable populations," said Buddy Wren, who came from Kentucky in opposition to the Trump rally.

The Tennessean