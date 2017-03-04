Trump supporters rally in Knoxville

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at Victor Ashe Park. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Saturday afternoon about 70 people showed up at Victor Ashe Park to demonstrate support for President Trump.

"Stop the fight. Let's unite. That's a message to a bi-partisan crowd because that's what we're really wanting to do," Knoxville event organizer Cindy Elliot said. "We just want to put aside our differences and focus on unity."

The event was part of a broader network of 50 events across the country. More than 1,000 people showed up at a pro-Trump event in Nashville.

"We are one country under God, invisible, with liberty and justice for all. That's our motto and that's our creed and we're here to let people know that we are one country and that we do support our president," supporter Anthony Allen said.

About 20 Trump protestors also showed up to the rally, but they stood mostly silently along the perimeter of the rally.

"I have an issue with Trump's policies, how Trump's acted in his first days in office. I'm here because black lives matter to me," protestor Shawnee Rios said.

One upset protestor grumbled a few mocking words but then left the area.

"I attend a few rallies and marches and we like to keep it peaceful," Rios said. "We don't want to make it more difficult for the officers and we have a right to peacefully protest. We don't have a right to go off and assault people. That's when we infringe on their rights."

Political activists, religious leaders and veterans spoke at the event.

As event organizer, Elliott hopes Saturday's rallies ease tensions in a divided nation.

"I see all of these marches happening around our nation and it just doesn't feel right. It doesn't feel like anyone's hearing the message," Elliott said. "They're so caught up in their own cycle of anger and their own cycle of frustration that they're not even pausing to breath and even see that we have a common interest, which that we're Americans. We need to stop this and so a lot of us are like please stop, let's be able to talk to each other."

