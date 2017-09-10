Trump to Haslam: Feds will assist with any Irma impact

Gov. Bill Haslam talked to President Donald Trump early Sunday morning as Tennessee prepares for any potential impact from Hurricane Irma.

The phone call, which was first confirmed by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, lasted about ten minutes, a spokeswoman for Haslam said.

"(President Trump) called to stress the federal government's willingness to help in any way it can when the storm reaches Tennessee," said Jennifer Donnals.

In the coming days, Tennessee is projected to see as much as four inches of rain from Irma, which hit Florida Sunday.

Meteorologists said the eastern part of Tennessee could see 40 to 45 m.p.h. gusts of wind with Middle Tennessee seeing 30 m.p.h. winds, as early as Monday night.

In addition to calling Haslam, the president spoke with the governors of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, Sanders told reporters Sunday morning.

Haslam issued an executive order Saturday to help those who have fled Florida.





