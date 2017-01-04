Trump to name Hagerty U.S. ambassador to Japan

Nashville businessman Bill Hagerty has been tapped to be U.S. ambassador to Japan in the Trump administration.

NASHVILLE - Nashville businessman Bill Hagerty is President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the U.S. ambassador to Japan, according to a source close to the Trump transition team.

The appointment would bring Hagerty — a private equity investor who has held a key position in Trump’s transition — to a country where he has strong ties, having lived and worked there in the past.

Hagerty, 57, served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development under Republican Gov. Bill Haslam from 2011 to 2014. In that time, he helped orchestrate multiple business deals between the state and Japanese companies including Bridgestone Americas, CalsonicKansei North America Inc. and Nissan North America.

Previously in the private sector, Hagerty spent time in Tokyo for three years while with the Boston Consulting Group, a business consulting firm. There, he was senior expatriate responsible for managing Boston Consulting's western clients in Japan and elsewhere in Asia.

Hagerty was not available for comment.

An announcement from the Trump transition team on the nomination is expected this week. Reuters and Nikkei, a Japanese news service, also reported the selection of Hagerty for the ambassadorship.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Hagerty would replace Caroline Kennedy, current ambassador to Japan under outgoing President Barack Obama. Hagerty would remain based in Nashville until being confirmed, according to the source.

Hagerty, who was a supporter of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in last year's GOP presidential primary before backing Trump, has been considered a possible Republican candidate for governor of Tennessee in 2018.

This past year, Hagerty entered Nashville's sports world by leading a push for the city to land a Major League Soccer expansion franchise in a role as organizer of the Nashville MLS Steering Committee.

Nashville businessman John Ingram, chairman of Ingram Industries Inc., last month emerged as the lead investor of Nashville’s proposal for an MLS expansion team. Ingram is now chairman of the steering committee.

Hagerty is managing director of Hagerty Peterson and Company LLC, which has offices in Nashville and Chicago. This year he also joined the private investment firm Hall Capital.

Last summer, Hagerty joined the Trump campaign as Tennessee's finance chair for the Trump Victory Committee. He moved on to Trump’s transition team as director of presidential appointments soon after the election.

Hagerty's name had been floated as a possible contender for U.S. trade representative in Trump's administration, but the president-elect Tuesday nominated Robert Lighthizer, a former trade official under President Ronald Reagan, for that job.

After his past stint in Japan, Hagerty worked in a domestic policy role in President George H.W. Bush’s administration. Hagerty also has worked at Trident Capital L.P., a private equity investment firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, in which one of his highest profile deals was the sale of MapQuest.

If confirmed by the Senate, Hagerty wouldn't be the first Tennessean to serve as the Japanese ambassador. Former U.S. Sen. Howard Baker, R-Tenn., who died in 2014, was ambassador to Japan under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005.