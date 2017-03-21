Trump's budget could impact East TN programs

A poster at the Knoxville Opera offices. (Photo: WBIR)

President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘skinny’ budget could mean significant cuts for several East Tennessee programs.

Part of that plan would eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts, which draws $148 million annually.

In the last 10 years, Tennessee groups have received $13 million of that funding, according to analysis from our partners at the Tennessean. Among those groups is the Knoxville Opera.

“The proposed cutting of funding for the NEA, humanities and public broadcasting, these will have a ripple effect through all the arts organizations in the U.S.,” said Knoxville Opera Executive Director and Conductor Brian Salesky.

The opera receives $23,000 to $33,000 from the NEA annually, Salesky said, about 2.5% of their annual $1.3 million budget.

He says without that money, it wouldn’t force them to close, but it would push them to some hard choices. While they know they could save Rossini Fest, they would likely need to scale back visits to area schools.

He said it would also put pressure on any institution’s donor base.

“It’s going to just get strained to the Nth degree and that’s not going to be good for anybody,” he said.

Trump’s budget director defended the administration’s proposal recently.

“The president finally got to the point where he said, 'Do I really want to make the coal miner in West Virginia, or the auto worker in Ohio, or the single mom in Detroit to pay for the National Endowment of the Arts or the Corporation for Public Broadcasting?' And the answer is no,” White House budget Director Mike Mulvaney said Thursday during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Nationally, Meals on Wheels has also found itself in the budget crossfire, as the president's proposal targets community development block grants.

Locally, the program to feed homebound seniors is known as Mobile Meals, and is the run by CAC’s Office on Aging.

CAC Director Susan Long said Mobile Meals is partially insulated from the budget cuts, since they use money from the Older Americans Act to fund the meal delivery. However, she said block grants help them pay for caseworks. All told, 46% of their Office on Aging budget comes from the federal government, and could be in jeopardy.

"Obviously I was disappointed, I can’t say we were totally surprised,” said Long.

Coolers hold Mobile Meals waiting to be delivered. (Photo: WBIR)

She notes though – Mobile Meals and the Older Americans Act are popular in Congress, so she believes there is little danger legislators would pass Trump’s cuts.

Mobile Meals serves 925 seniors a day, Monday to Friday – that community impact means cuts could be devastating, Long said.

“Yes, it would hurt, and anytime we get a cut it makes it difficult for us,” she said. “Our community is very generous but there’s only so much we can give.”

It’s why she remains hopeful congress will recognize their work in the Fall’s budget discussion – and save their funding.

The same goes for the Knoxville Opera.

“You cannot have a successful society without the arts,” said Salesky. “It’s really that simple.”

