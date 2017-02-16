TVA: Expect lower power bills in March

Utility meter at one of TVA's energy efficient homes project. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Mild winter weather could mean a lower electricity bill.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says mild temperatures in January and increased hydro-electric power generation have translated to lower fuel costs.

Beginning with bills on March 1, the monthly fuel cost will be 1.927 cents per kilowatt-hour, 11 percent lower than the usual March cost. The cost was 2.042 cents in February.

TVA provides power for 154 local power companies. It's difficult to estimate the impact on your individual bills because the local companies determine their pricing.

