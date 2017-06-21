TVA lowering lake levels ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy

In anticipation of rainfall, the TVA is lowering water levels on 9 lakes.

With Tropical Storm Cindy expected to drop heavy rain across East Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority is preparing for the storm by lowering water levels at nine lakes.

Chickamauga is one place lake levels could rise quickly from rain.

“Across the cove you can see where the water line is right up to the trees,” explained Fox Road Marina Harbor Master Chris King.



King helps boaters care for the boats and maneuver waterways. That includes gearing up for the weekend's anticipated storms. Fort Loudoun Lake is one of the lakes being lowered, but King isn't expecting a big impact.



"Because we're the headwaters of the Tennessee River we're not as affected as some places,” said King.

James Everett with TVA's river forecast center explains what areas might be affected.



"Places like Norris, Cherokee and Fontana - these large tributary dams they store too much water and we can't move water quick enough out of those very large, very deep storage reservoirs,” said Everett.



Everett says boaters will need to be aware when on the water this weekend.



"As lake levels rise, it will float debris so we always caution boaters to be aware of that,” said Everett.



King says that's a warning for all boaters to follow.



"We call it the Tennessee alligator - it's a 30-foot log just peeking out above the water and you can't see it until you hit it,” he said.



TVA also knows that forecasts change and that it's always better to be safe than sorry.



"We don't expect it to reach flood stage, but that's why they're here preparing,” said Everett.

TVA says it's also important to note everything that feeds from the lake system - streams, creeks and reservoirs - can expect to see waters rise this weekend.

