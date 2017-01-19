TVA names V. Lynn Evans to board of directors chair

V. Lynn Evans, newly elected TVA Board Chair

The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors has chosen board member V. Lynn Evans to serve as its chair.

Evans is the first African-American to serve as chair in TVA's 83-year history. She is also the first female and Memphian to hold the position.

Evens was first sworn in to the TVA board in January 2013. Since 2014, she's overseen the Audit, Risk and Regulation Committee.

“I am honored that my fellow board members have confidence in my abilities to serve as chair,” Evans said. “TVA has made great strides in the past four years to improve its financial and operational performance. I look forward to our continuous efforts to set strategic priorities and drive for strong results, which benefit all of the people of the Tennessee Valley.”

Evans replaces former chair Joe Ritch after he completed his term on January 3. The six members currently serving on the board, all of whom were nominated by the President of the United States and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, elected Evans unanimously.

The board's next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2017 in Gatlinburg.

