Criticism continues to roll in over President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Here in East Tennessee, the comments aren't falling on deaf ears.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero joined 86 mayors across the country supporting the climate change agreement.



For the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the country backing out of the agreement won't deter these mayors' mission to provide power and reduce their carbon footprint.



"Since 2005 we've actually reduced the amount of carbon that our operations emit by over 30% and are on track for a 60% reduction by 2020,” TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said.



The TVA provides power for 9 million Americans in the southeast.



"We will serve the people of the valley and do it at the lowest feasible cost,” Hopson said.



For now, they plan on using a variety of methods.



"Nuclear natural gas and yes coal – which will continue to be an important part of our energy mix for the foreseeable future,” Hopson said.



Right now, nuclear power is the region's leading energy source with the lowest carbon footprint. TVA has seven nuclear units when they're all online they are producing 8,000 megawatts of power.

Our region also gets power from wind, solar, and hydroelectric sources; but nuclear power is the only resource that's available around the clock.

