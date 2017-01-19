Twitter CEO visiting Knoxville Falafel house

Courtesy Yassin's Falafel House

Twitter CEO and Square Inc. owner Jack Dorsey is visiting Knoxville next week to premiere a short film about Knoxville restaurant Yassin's Falafel House.

Dorsey tweeted about the visit Thursday, sharing a 30-second preview of the film. The clip showed Yassin Terou, owner of Yassin's Falafel House, in scenes around Knoxville and talking about leaving Syria for the United States in 2011.

The film will be shown live on Twitter and Facebook at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, and will be followed by a live Q&A with Dorsey.

Yassin's Falafel House is located at 706 S. Walnut St.

Yassin's also shared the preview clip on its Facebook page, writing "Never stop dreaming you will always have people around you to help you to make it real. THANK YOU Square for being our partner in success."

