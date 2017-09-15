Two cases of early influenza reported in Kentucky

Vials of flu vaccine. (Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press)

FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Department for Public Health is reporting two cases of influenza, indicating the presence of flu activity in Kentucky.

The cases are both from Jefferson County.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends the flue vaccine for anyone six months and older. People strongly encouraged to get the vaccine based on risk factors are:

Children age six months through 59 months

Women who are or will be pregnant during the influenza season

People 50 years of age or older

People with extreme obesity

People aged six months and older with chronic health problems

Residents in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

Household contacts and caregivers of children under 59 months

Household contacts and caregivers or people who live with a person at high-risk for complications from the flu

Health care workers

Infection with the flu virus can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, and body aches. Influenza information can also be found here.

Vaccinations can be give any time during the flu season. East Tennessee residents can get free flu shots Saturday, September 16 at six Knox County schools. 4,000 shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. Anyone who makes a donation will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, which buys food and gifts for needy East Tennessee families during the winter holidays.

