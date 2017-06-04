WBIR
Two die after crashing on the Dragon

Two died in a late Saturday night crash on the stretch of highway known as the Dragon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

WBIR 7:28 PM. EDT June 04, 2017

BLOUNT COUNTY - Two men died late Saturday night after losing control of their vehicle on U.S. Route 129, better known as the Dragon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Kyle Moroney and 19-year-old Tanner Umphrey were driving north on the road near the North Carolina state line before losing control. The driver overcorrected and hit a tree before rolling 100 feet down an embankment. 

Both lost their lives in the crash. 

THP said the two were driving in a 2009 Nissan 370Z.  Both were wearing their seat belts and were not driving under the influence.

The victims' families have been notified. 

