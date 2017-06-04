Two die after crashing on the Dragon

The stretch of Highway 129 is known as the Tail of the Dragon because of its many twists and turns. It is very popular with motorcyclists. (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - Two men died late Saturday night after losing control of their vehicle on U.S. Route 129, better known as the Dragon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Kyle Moroney and 19-year-old Tanner Umphrey were driving north on the road near the North Carolina state line before losing control. The driver overcorrected and hit a tree before rolling 100 feet down an embankment.

Both lost their lives in the crash.

THP said the two were driving in a 2009 Nissan 370Z. Both were wearing their seat belts and were not driving under the influence.

The victims' families have been notified.

