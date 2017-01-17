Two East TN landmarks among nominees for National Register of Historic Places

Kern's Bakery Building on 2110 Chapman Highway (Photo: Knox Heritage)

NASHVILLE - A state board will review several nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, including two locations in East Tennessee.

Vose School in Blount County and Kern's Bakery in South Knoxville are among the list of six nominees to the register. The Tennessee State Review Board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25 to review the nominations.

The other four properties are The Science Building in Putnam County, the William M. Murry House in Roberston County and the Charles Davis House and the Rock of Ages Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Shelby County.

The board will also review whether four properties should remain on the register. The Weir House in Claiborne County, the H.C. Shiflett Barn in Meigs County, Pearson-Brick House in Sullivan County and the Bowers-Kirkpatrick Farmstead in Washington County.

