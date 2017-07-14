Two killed in house explosion, investigation underway in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, TENN. - After a full day of sifting through debris and rubble, investigators have not yet released the cause of an explosion that tore a Blount County Home to pieces and killed two people.

The explosion, reported around 6 p.m. at a home on Old White's Mill Road, was so strong that it flattened the entire home and sent debris flying hundreds of yards away.

Neighbors said they could feel shock waves move their own homes, and the smoke could be seen for miles.

"The whole house was shaking, it really felt like an earthquake," said neighbor Joy Waters. "So we were thinking is this an earthquake, did a plane just crash somewhere, did a bomb go off?"

Two people were found dead inside the home, but they have not been identified. Autopsies are scheduled for Saturday.

Waters was one of the first people to arrive at the home after the explosion. She helped clear debris but was in shock.

"We stood and prayed because that's really all that you could do at that point," Waters said.

Neighbors told 10News the two people who lived in the home were kind and kept to themselves.

"Really nice people," said neighbor Matt Moyers.

It's too soon to determine what may have caused the explosion, but Moyers believes it was an accident.

"Had to be a gas leak that's the only thing it could be," he said. "Gas leak is what they call an unseen bomb. You can't see it, when you smell it it's too late."

While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, Knoxville Fire Department Capitan D.J. Corcoran says investigators have their work cut out for them.

"There could be a variety of different reasons why a house could explode," Corcoran said. "Anything that produces a vapor, propane or natural gas, if it's not working properly could cause a home to fill up with vapors."

Corcoran added that explosions like this are very rare.

The most important thing to do if you smell gas is call 9-1-1.

