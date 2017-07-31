Two toddlers drown in two separate East Tennessee lakes

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Two separate drowning incidents took two young lives over the weekend.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said 3-year-old Tameria Richardson, from Alabama, drowned at the TVA swimming area at Douglas Lake Saturday evening.

On Sunday, another 3-year-old drowned outside a home off Cherokee Lake in Jefferson County.

"It's sad for the family when you lose someone it's hard to deal with the loss even if it's an adult but these are children," said Jefferson County Sheriff Bud McCoig.

He said the mother of the boy went to the store and left her children in the care of their grandpa. The 3-year-old went outside and wandered off, according to McCoig.

"It was sad when the grandfather was in the water next to the dock in case the child had fell off the dock and he found the child under the dock, under the water," McCoig said.

He said a tragedy like this can happen in a split second.

"It's very important that the 3-year-olds are watched if you have them at home trying to watch them. It's good to have an alarm on your door to see if your door comes open and the child goes out if you don't have them inside at all times," he said.

Life jackets are also recommended to help prevent a drowning.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron said it's against the law for anyone under 12 to not wear a life jacket while boating.

"That law has probably saved numerous children's lives over the years because we don't lose that many kids to boating accidents fortunately," Cameron said.

The number one cause of death in boating accidents is drowning, according to TWRA.

So far in 2017, there have been eight boating deaths statewide. Seven people drowned and none were wearing life jackets.

Whether your children are on the boat or swimming, a life jacket can be the one thing that saves their life.

"It's for their own safety, everyone's safety," McCoig said.

Research has also found swimming lessons for children ages 1-4 can reduce the risk of drowning by more than 80 percent.

