Highway 411 reopens after two-vehicle crash near Greenback

(Photo: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Loudon County Sheriff's Office have responded to a two-vehicle injury crash near Greenback that temporarily shut down part of Highway 411 Friday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 411 and Highway 95. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said two helicopters have been called in to transport patients.

The sheriff's office said the northbound lanes of 411 were cleared around 7:50 p.m. and the southbound lanes reopened around 8:20 p.m.

A THP spokesperson confirmed that there are injuries resulting from the crash, but did not immediately have details on the number of people involved or the extent of their injuries.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

