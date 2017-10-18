2 years after major jobs announcement, ammo company yet to break ground in East TN

Artist rendition of the new Advanced Munitions International headquarters planned for Blount County. (Photo: Submitted)

Two years after announcing plans to build a new headquarters and manufacturing plant in East Tennessee, an Arizona-based ammunition company deadline is running up on its deadline to break ground on the new Blount County site.

Advanced Munitions International announced plans to build a $553 million headquarters in Alcoa in October 2015. The company said the project would create more than 600 new jobs.

The project received praise from state and local economic development leaders, and commitments of millions of dollars in tax and construction incentives.

As of Wednesday, though, the company had yet to break ground on the new site.

The Blount Partnership said AMI was given a two-year deadline to begin construction, which runs out on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Last week, Jeff Muir, a spokesman for the Blount Partnership, told WBIR the ammo company was seeking an extension to the construction deadline, and the Industrial Development Board of Blount County was considering the request.

"The IDB is committed to working with AMI to get this project started," he said.

On Wednesday, Muir said construction still had not started.

Muir said the Blount Partnership planned to release a statement about the AMI development on Thursday.

