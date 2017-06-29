TWRA: 4 Barn Owls 'intentionally harmed', 1 survives

BLOUNT COUNTY - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has launched an investigation after four juvenile Barn Owls were found intentionally harmed inside a building at a business in Alcoa.

Two of the owls were found dead and the other two have been evaluated by a local veterinarian, according to the TWRA.

One owl needed to be euthanized and the other owl underwent surgery. Veterinarians are giving the sole survivor a "hopeful" prognosis.

According to the TWRA, there is evidence supporting the fact that the owls were intentionally harmed by cruel methods.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is helping the TWRA in the investigation. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the TBI will process the evidence.

TWRA is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the TWRA Violation hotline at 1-800-831-1174. TWRA has not identified any suspects or persons of interest at this time but if charged, the person(s) responsible for the crime could face felony and misdemeanor charges.

© 2017 WBIR.COM