TWRA: 4 boating-related deaths over Labor Day weekend

File photo (Photo: File photo)

Four people died in boating-related incidents over the Labor Day holiday period this year.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, they happened on Cherokee Lake, Chickamauga Reservoir, and Kentucky Lake from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4

TWRA boating officers also made four boating under the influence arrests and investigated a pair of property damage incidents.

The Labor Day incidents bring the number of fatalities to 14 in 2017. There were no boating-related deaths over the July 4 weekend.

There have been 43 serious injury and 43 property damage incidents documented.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division said they compiled this year’s Labor Day weekend statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.

© 2017 WBIR.COM