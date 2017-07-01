TWRA cracking down on BUI over the holiday weekend

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be out in full force over the holiday weekend to crack down on boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

So far, out of the 50 statewide BUI arrests this year, 25 have come from East Tennessee waterways. The annual "Operation Dry Water" campaign is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities while boating.

TWRA officers will patrol Douglas, Norris and Ft. Loudon lake June 30-July 1.

They will be checking for things like life vests, boating certificates and identification. TWRA Wildlife Officer Jeff Roberson said they will also be keeping an eye out for any suspicious behaviors.

"We're looking for indicators of impairment, whether it's slurred speech, bloodshot, watery eyes, odor of alcohol, open containers, and we give field sobriety tests and build upon that to make our case," said Roberson.

If you're caught boating under the influence, you could wind up with a heavy fine, community service, or possible jail time. The amount of fines and consequences upon receiving a BUI vary based on the number of prior offenses and the severity of the case. DrivingLaws.org breaks down the specifics of BUI penalties.

